BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli announces future structure of the Group Management

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16
ZURICH, Jan 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,436 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 30 Lindt & Spruengli :
* Changes in group management at Lindt & Sprüngli
* As already communicated in June, Ernst Tanner is handing over his function as CEO to long-standing group chief financial officer, dr Dieter Weisskopf and will continue to play an active role as executive chairman
* Martin Hug, CFO at Ghirardelli, will become group chief financial officer Source text - bit.ly/1mXnrtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,436 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* China regulator approves changes in JV's articles of assn (Adds details, background on China securities JVs)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Companies could unlock at least $12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and create up to 380 million jobs by implementing a few key development goals, according to a study by a group including global business and finance leaders.