BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli announces future structure of the Group Management

Aug 30 Lindt & Spruengli :

* Changes in group management at Lindt & Sprüngli

* As already communicated in June, Ernst Tanner is handing over his function as CEO to long-standing group chief financial officer, dr Dieter Weisskopf and will continue to play an active role as executive chairman

Martin Hug, CFO at Ghirardelli, will become group chief financial officer