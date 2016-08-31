版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 09:19 BJT

BRIEF-Clubcorp holdings acquires heritage golf club

Aug 30 Clubcorp Holdings Inc

* Acquires heritage golf club Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

