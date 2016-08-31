BRIEF-Twin Butte Energy announces receipt of notice of intention to enforce security and receivership application

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 30 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Announces receipt of notice of intention to enforce security and receivership application
* Received notice from Toronto Stock Exchange that TSX is reviewing eligibility of continued listing of Twin Butte's common shares
* Company has been granted 30 days in which to regain compliance with requirements
* Debentureholders did not approve proposed plan of arrangement in respect of twin butte and its securityholders
* Lenders under senior credit facilities issued demand letter whereby lenders to enforce security for repayment of about $205.4 million
* FTI Consulting Canada expected to be appointed receiver and manager over assets, undertakings and property of co
* Upon appointment of receiver, it is expected that all of Twin Butte's directors will resign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
