BRIEF-Tecan Group to acquire SPEware Corporation

Aug 31 Tecan Group AG :

* Tecan to acquire SPEware Corporation, a leading provider for mass spectrometry sample preparation solutions

* Base purchase consideration of $50.0 million (49.0 million Swiss francs) will be fully paid in cash

* Closing of transaction expected within coming weeks

* Acquisition of US-based speware corporation further expands Tecan's dedicated solutions offering into new market segment

* Transaction anticipated to be immediately accretive to earnings per share before transaction-related amortization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

