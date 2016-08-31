BRIEF-Tecan Group to acquire SPEware Corporation

Aug 31 Tecan Group AG :
* Tecan to acquire SPEware Corporation, a leading provider for mass spectrometry sample
preparation solutions
* Base purchase consideration of $50.0 million (49.0 million Swiss francs) will be fully
paid in cash
* Closing of transaction expected within coming weeks
* Acquisition of US-based speware corporation further expands Tecan's dedicated solutions
offering into new market segment
* Transaction anticipated to be immediately accretive to earnings per share before
transaction-related amortization
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)