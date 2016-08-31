BRIEF-Asterias biotherapeutics receives safety clearance to begin administering the highest dose of AST-OPC1 in the SCiStar phase 1/2a Clinical Trial in Cervical Spinal Cord Injury Patients

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc
* Asterias Biotherapeutics receives safety clearance to begin administering the highest dose of AST-OPC1 in the SCiStar Phase 1/2a clinical trial in cervical spinal cord injury patients
* Data monitoring committee concludes that favorable safety profile observed in study supports plan for significant dose increase
* Concurrently, study is also proceeding with enrolling first cohort of 5-8 sensory incomplete cervical spinal cord injury patients
* Says "look forward to announcing six month follow up data from this 10 million cell cohort in January 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
