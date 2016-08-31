版本:
2016年 8月 31日

BRIEF-National Bank of Canada Q3 earnings per share C$1.33 excluding items

Aug 31 National Bank Of Canada

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.33 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.31

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.20, revenue view C$1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue C$1.56 billion versus C$1.51 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

