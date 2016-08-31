版本:
BRIEF-Johnson controls reports preliminary shareholder merger consideration election results

Aug 31 Johnson Controls Inc

* Johnson Controls announces preliminary shareholder merger consideration election results

* About 1.1 percent of outstanding shares of Johnson Controls common stock, elected to receive $34.88 per share in cash

* About 55.8 percent of outstanding shares of Johnson Controls common stock, elected to receive one ordinary share of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

