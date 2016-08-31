BRIEF-Johnson controls reports preliminary shareholder merger consideration election results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Johnson Controls Inc
* Johnson Controls announces preliminary shareholder merger consideration election results
* About 1.1 percent of outstanding shares of Johnson Controls common stock, elected to receive $34.88 per share in cash
* About 55.8 percent of outstanding shares of Johnson Controls common stock, elected to receive one ordinary share of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.