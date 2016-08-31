版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Ignyta announces approval of an Investigational Device Exemption

Aug 31 Ignyta Inc

* Announces approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for companion diagnostic assay to STARTRK-2 Trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐