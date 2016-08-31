BRIEF-Sina announces distribution of Weibo shares

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Sina Corp :
* Sina announces distribution of Weibo shares
* Sina will distribute one Weibo class A ordinary share to holder of each ten Sina ordinary shares
* Holders of Sina ordinary shares that are settled through DTC will receive class A ordinary shares represented by WEIBO ADSs
* Authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis
* Following distribution of Weibo shares, Sina's equity stake in Weibo will decrease from about 54 percent currently to approximately 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
