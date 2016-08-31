版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Organigram to purchase 10 acres and 136,000 sq ft building

Aug 31 Organigram Holdings Inc :

* Organigram to purchase adjoining 10 acres and 136,000 sq ft building

* Deal for approximately $6.9 million in cash and other non-cash consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

