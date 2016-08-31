版本:
BRIEF-Mannatech board authorizes company to begin repurchase of company's common shares

Aug 31 Mannatech Inc

* Board of Directors authorized company to begin repurchase of up to $0.5 million of company's common shares

* Mannatech Inc says repurchase program is valid for up to 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

