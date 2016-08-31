版本:
BRIEF-United States Bankruptcy Court entered orders approving co's acquisition deals to purchase three ethanol plants

Aug 31 Green Plains Inc

* United States bankruptcy court entered orders approving co's acquisition deals to purchase three ethanol plants from abengoa bioenergy

* Company will purchase Madison, Illinois; Mount Vernon, Indiana and York, Nebraska ethanol facilities

* Deal for for approximately $237 million in cash Source text: [bit.ly/2bIRLEe] Further company coverage:

