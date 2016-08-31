版本:
BRIEF-Terraform Power Operating entered into fourth supplemental indenture

Aug 31 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Operating, LLC entered into a fourth supplemental indenture to indenture dated as of January 28, 2015

* Fourth supplemental indenture increases interest rate payable on Terraform Power's 5.875% senior notes due 2023 Source text: [bit.ly/2bZNajc] Further company coverage:

