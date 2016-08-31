BRIEF-Green Bancorp named interim CFO until replacement selected

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Green Bancorp Inc
* On August 30, 2016, John Durie notified co he was resigning as executive vice president and chief financial officer of co
* On August 30, 2016, board of company appointed Durie as a member of bank's board effective November 1, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Elizabeth Vandervoort will be named interim CFO until replacement is selected. Source text: [bit.ly/2bBpBcq] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
