BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance entered into a term loan credit agreement - SEC Filing

Aug 31 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Entered into a term loan credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Commitments under certain bridge term loan credit deal, dated as of December 18, 2015, automatically reduced by $1.0 billion

* Aggregate commitments of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation under credit agreement are equal to $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cqxQ18) Further company coverage:

