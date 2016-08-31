版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 18:43 BJT

BRIEF-Gramercy reports two recent acquisitions totaling $60.2 million

Aug 31 Gramercy Property Trust :

* Gramercy Property Trust announces two recent acquisitions totaling $60.2 million

* Says two separate transactions to acquire single tenant industrial properties in Chicago MSA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

