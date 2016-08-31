版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International establishment of a master franchise joint venture with an investor in Great Britain

Aug 31 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Establishment of a master franchise joint venture with an investor in Great Britain

* Joint venture company will be master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in England, Scotland and Wales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

