BRIEF-JinkoSolar Holding supplies solar PV modules for project in Kuwait

Aug 31 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd :

* JinkoSolar supplies solar PV modules for the first integrated renewable project in Kuwait

* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd says project is expected to be completed by September 2016 and will generate over 9624 MWH of clean energy annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

