2016年 8月 31日

BRIEF-Las vegas sands unit borrowed U.S. Dollar equivalent of nearly US$1 billion of new initial term loans

Aug 31 Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Unit borrowed U.S. Dollar equivalent of approximately US$1 billion of new initial term loans Source text: [bit.ly/2bAMhQ1] Further company coverage:

