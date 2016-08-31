版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三

BRIEF-Ship Finance International qtrly earnings per share $0.42

Aug 31 Ship Finance International Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly charter revenues $159m versus $174m in last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

