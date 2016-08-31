版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三

BRIEF-Jacobs acquires the rights to BAYQIK from Bayer AG

Aug 31 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :

* Jacobs acquires Bayqik sulfuric acid converter technology from Bayer AG

* Terms of transaction will not be disclosed.

* Under terms of agreement, technology transfer includes all relevant bayer technical, commercial and market information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

