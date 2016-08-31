版本:
BRIEF-Raytheon says Javelin Joint Venture team signed LOI with Tata Power Company

Aug 31 Raytheon Co

* Javelin JOINT VENTURE team, a partnership between Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, signed a LOI with Tata Power Company Limited

* Development and production of javelin anti-armor missile system

* Says Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) and Tata Power Sed will create a strategy to co develop and produce Javelin Missile System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

