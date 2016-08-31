BRIEF-National Commerce Corp to merge with Private Bancshares Inc

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 National Commerce Corp
* Private Bancshares Inc enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation
* National Commerce Corp says definitive agreement providing for merger of private bancshares with and into NCC
* Boards of directors of NCC, NBC, Private Bancshares and PBB have unanimously approved transaction
* Each share of stock of private bancshares will be converted into right to receive either 0.85417 shares of NCC common stock or cash of $20.50
* Total amount of cash payable in merger will in no event exceed $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
