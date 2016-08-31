版本:
BRIEF-Myos Rens Technology appoints Joseph Mannello interim CEO

Aug 31 Myos Rens Technology Inc :

* Says appointed Joseph Mannello as company's interim chief executive officer, effective as of September 1, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2bBVkxn) Further company coverage:

