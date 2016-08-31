版本:
BRIEF-Fantasy Aces to acquire Fantasy Feud's participants

Aug 31 Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp :

* Fantasy Aces to acquire Fantasy Feud's participants

* Gaming Nation will receive a cash payment of C$25,000, with remainder of purchase price being paid in common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

