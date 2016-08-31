BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces $5 mln registered direct offering

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc :
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc announces $5 million registered direct offering
* To use net proceeds for preparation for technology transfer opportunities, expenses related to ampligen manufacturing
* In connection with offering, co will issue registered shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.