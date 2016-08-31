版本:
BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces $5 mln registered direct offering

Aug 31 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc :

* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc announces $5 million registered direct offering

* To use net proceeds for preparation for technology transfer opportunities, expenses related to ampligen manufacturing

* In connection with offering, co will issue registered shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

