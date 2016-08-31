版本:
BRIEF-Top Image Systems names Brendan Reidy CEO

Aug 31 Top Image Systems Ltd :

* Says naming Brendan Reidy to position of chief executive officer

* Says Reidy most recently served as president, chief operating officer and chief technology officer of XRS Corporation

* Says Reidy succeeds Michael Schrader Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

