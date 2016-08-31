版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Laurentian Bank sets regular quarterly dividend of C$0.60 per share

Aug 31 Laurentian Bank Of Canada :

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of c$0.60per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

