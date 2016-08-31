版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Shares of Yum China will be listed on the NYSE under the symbol "YUMC"

Aug 31 Yum! Brands Inc

* Shares of Yum China Holdings will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YUMC" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

