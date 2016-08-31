版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality agrees to purchase Aloft Leawood-Overland Park

Aug 31 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc :

* Condor Hospitality Trust executes agreement to purchase Aloft Leawood-Overland Park

* Purchase price for hotel is $22.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐