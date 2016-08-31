版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Lifetime Brands and Focus Products announce agreement

Aug 31 Lifetime Brands Inc :

* Lifetime Brands and Focus Products Group announce agreement

* Lifetime would acquire kitchen division of Focus Products Group

* Company and Focus Products Group International intend to sign definitive purchase agreement in next 2 weeks, close transaction same day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐