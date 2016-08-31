版本:
BRIEF-Two U.S. Senators call for federal investigation of Takata Truck explosion

Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal And Edward Markey Call For Federal Investigation Of Takata Truck Explosion

* U.S. Senators Blumenthal And Markey Called On NTSB To Investigate Explosion, Crash Of Truck Carrying Takata Airbag Parts, Including Ammonium Nitrate Further company coverage:

