BRIEF-LM Funding America implements cost cutting initiative

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 LM Funding America Inc :
* LM Funding implements cost cutting initiative
* Says has implemented a cost cutting initiative that is expected to reduce expenses by approximately $2 million annually
* Measures include reducing non-sales related back office personnel by 30%, reducing back office wages up to 20%
* Cost cutting measures include lowering company's executive base compensation by 30%.
* Says LM Funding's president Sean Galaris will be leaving company at year-end
* In additional to cost cuts and management changes, co recently listed several of REO properties for sale in South Florida market
* LM Funding America Inc says cost cutting initiative is expected to be completed by beginning of Q4 2016, includes streamlining internal processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
