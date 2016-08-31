版本:
BRIEF-White Metal Resources- MOU with both Slate Falls and Cat Lake First Nations

Aug 31 White Metal Resources Corp

* White Metal Resources Corp-Has reached verbal agreement in regards to Memorandum Of Understanding with both Slate Falls and Cat Lake First Nations

* White Metal Resources Corp-MOU in regard to Dorothy-Dobie gold project

* White Metal Resources Corp-Company expects to formally sign MoU in September Source text for Eikon:

