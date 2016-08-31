BRIEF-White Metal Resources- MOU with both Slate Falls and Cat Lake First Nations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 White Metal Resources Corp
* White Metal Resources Corp-Has reached verbal agreement in regards to Memorandum Of Understanding with both Slate Falls and Cat Lake First Nations
* White Metal Resources Corp-MOU in regard to Dorothy-Dobie gold project
* White Metal Resources Corp-Company expects to formally sign MoU in September Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
