版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 07:40 BJT

BRIEF-Nova Leap Health to buy outstanding shares of Northern Family Home Care

Aug 31 Nova Leap Health Corp

* Nova leap health says entered into arm's length term sheet to purchase all of outstanding shares of northern family home care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐