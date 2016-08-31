版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四

BRIEF-Facebook says introducing prefetching to pre-load mobile content

Aug 31 Facebook Inc

* Facebook says introducing prefetching, preloading mobile content in the facebook in-app browser before a link is tapped Source text - bit.ly/2cflvLM Further company coverage:

