BRIEF-C.H. Robinson Worldwide acquires APC Logistics

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
* C.H. Robinson expands global network, acquires apc logistics
* C.H. Robinson intends to purchase apc logistics for approximately $300 million aud
* Deal for approximately $225 million usd in cash
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive in 2016 and 2017
* Deal will be financed through cash and funds drawn from c.h. Robinson's existing revolving credit facility
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.