BRIEF-C.H. Robinson Worldwide acquires APC Logistics

Aug 31 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

* C.H. Robinson expands global network, acquires apc logistics

* C.H. Robinson intends to purchase apc logistics for approximately $300 million aud

* Deal for approximately $225 million usd in cash

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive in 2016 and 2017

* Deal will be financed through cash and funds drawn from c.h. Robinson's existing revolving credit facility