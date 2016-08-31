版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Delphi to redeem $800 mln aggregate principal amount outstanding of co's 5.00 pct senior notes

Aug 31 Delphi Automotive Plc

* Intends to redeem for cash entire $800 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of co's 5.00 percent senior notes due 2023

* Redemption of company's 5.00 percent senior notes due 2023 is expected to occur on September 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

