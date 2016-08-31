BRIEF-Infoblox Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

Aug 31 Infoblox Inc

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Total net revenue for Q4 of fiscal 2016 was $86 million.

* For fiscal year ending July 31, 2017, company currently expects total net revenue in range of $360 million to $380 million

* For fiscal year ending July 31, 2017, company currently expects GAAP gross margin to be 78.0 percent and non-GAAP gross margin to be 80.0 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $84.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 total net revenue in range of $83 million to $87 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $86.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.05 to $0.07

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in range of $0.09 to $0.11

* FY2017 revenue view $369.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP operating margin in range of negative 5.0 percent to negative 3.0 percent