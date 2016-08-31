BRIEF-Infoblox Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Infoblox Inc
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Total net revenue for Q4 of fiscal 2016 was $86 million.
* For fiscal year ending July 31, 2017, company currently expects total net revenue in range of $360 million to $380 million
* For fiscal year ending July 31, 2017, company currently expects GAAP gross margin to be 78.0 percent and non-GAAP gross margin to be 80.0 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $84.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 total net revenue in range of $83 million to $87 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $86.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.05 to $0.07
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in range of $0.09 to $0.11
* FY2017 revenue view $369.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP operating margin in range of negative 5.0 percent to negative 3.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.