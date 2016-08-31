版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality Reit, Apple Reit Ten say Shareholders approve merger

Aug 31 Apple Hospitality Reit

* Apple hospitality reit, inc. And apple reit ten, inc. Shareholders approve merger transaction proposals

* About 93% of apple hospitality's common shares and 83% of apple ten's units present at special meetings were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

