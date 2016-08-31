版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Harris Corp to increase authorized number of directors constituting board to 13

Aug 31 Harris Corp

* Board increased authorized number of directors constituting board from twelve to thirteen - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐