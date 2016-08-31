版本:
BRIEF-Investors Real Estate announces planned dispositions of senior housing properties for $236 mln

Aug 31 Investors Real Estate Trust

* Announces planned dispositions of senior housing properties for $236.0 million

* Investors real estate trust says would complete exit from senior housing portfolio

* If all of transactions close, will have completely disposed of its senior housing portfolio for a total of about $279.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

