BRIEF-Investors Real Estate announces planned dispositions of senior housing properties for $236 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Investors Real Estate Trust
* Announces planned dispositions of senior housing properties for $236.0 million
* Investors real estate trust says would complete exit from senior housing portfolio
* If all of transactions close, will have completely disposed of its senior housing portfolio for a total of about $279.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
