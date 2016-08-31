版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy Inc says it has sold $150 million in equity financing - SEC filing

Aug 31 Clayton Williams Energy Inc

* Says it has sold $150 million in equity financing - SEC filing

* Discloses in form D with U.S. Sec that the total offering amount was for $150 million Source - (bit.ly/2crQ823)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐