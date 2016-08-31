版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Airlines receives U.S. DOT approval to begin Havana, Cuba flying

Aug 31 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Receives U.S. DOT approval to begin Havana, Cuba flying

* United States Department of Transportation (DOT) officially approved Alaska's application to begin service to Cuban capital

* Once Alaska receives official approval from Cuban government, airline will determine when to begin service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

