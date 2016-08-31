版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America announces 15 pct dividend increase

Aug 31 Packaging Corp Of America

* Announces 15 percent dividend increase

* First quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share will be paid on October 14, 2016

* To increase quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to an annual payout of $2.52 per share from $2.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐