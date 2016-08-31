BRIEF- Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd
* Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle
* Deal for $12 million
* Ungava spirits will continue to operate from current location in Cowansville
* Brand portfolio and other assets acquired by Corby will be operated as Ungava Spirits Co. Ltd., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary
* Charles crawford will join Corby as President of Ungava Spirits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.