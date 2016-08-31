版本:
2016年 8月 31日

BRIEF-UPS pilots ratify new contract

Aug 31 Independent Pilots Association

* UPS pilots ratify new contract

* Independent pilots association says new labor agreement becomes amendable on Sept. 1, 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

