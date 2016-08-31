BRIEF-Tesla's Musk tweet- Major improvements to Autopilot coming

Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Tesla's Musk tweet - Major improvements to Autopilot coming with V8.0 and 8.1 software (STD OTA update) primarily through advanced processing of radar signals

* Tesla's Musk says will publish more details on new autopilot update on Tesla website later on Wednesday - Tweet

* Tesla's Musk says Tesla needs to do "One more minor" revision on Autopilot 8.0 and "Then will go to wide release in a few weeks" - Tweet