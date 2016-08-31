BRIEF-Tesla's Musk tweet- Major improvements to Autopilot coming

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Tesla's Musk tweet - Major improvements to Autopilot coming with V8.0 and 8.1 software (STD OTA update) primarily through advanced processing of radar signals
* Tesla's Musk says will publish more details on new autopilot update on Tesla website later on Wednesday - Tweet
* Tesla's Musk says Tesla needs to do "One more minor" revision on Autopilot 8.0 and "Then will go to wide release in a few weeks" - Tweet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.