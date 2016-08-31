版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Madison Dearborn Capital Partners IV LP reports 6.7 pct stake in Terraform Power

Aug 31 Terraform Power Inc

* Madison Dearborn Capital Partners IV LP reports 6.7 percent stake in Terraform Power Inc as of august 23 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2bBnYl7 Further company coverage:

