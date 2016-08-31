版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Intact Financial -conversion right of Series 3 preferred shares and dividend rates on Series 3 and Series 4 preferred shares

Aug 31 Intact Financial

* Intact Financial-conversion right of series 3 preferred shares and dividend rates on Series 3 and Series 4 preferred shares

* Intact Financial-does not intend to exercise right to redeem all or any part of currently outstanding non-cumulative rate reset class a shares Series 3 of IFC Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐