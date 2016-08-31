BRIEF-Intact Financial -conversion right of Series 3 preferred shares and dividend rates on Series 3 and Series 4 preferred shares

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Intact Financial
* Intact Financial-conversion right of series 3 preferred shares and dividend rates on Series 3 and Series 4 preferred shares
* Intact Financial-does not intend to exercise right to redeem all or any part of currently outstanding non-cumulative rate reset class a shares Series 3 of IFC Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
